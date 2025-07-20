Portsmouth woman beater who “broke” ex-partner he “controlled” jailed
Michael Antram, 33, of White Oak Walk, Havant, denied his offending before going on the run. But he was subsequently found guilty of his crimes at Portsmouth Crown Court and has now been locked up for 16 months.
Antram was found guilty of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on his former partner at Dursley Crescent in Paulsgrove on March 21 and 23 in 2023.
Jurors also found him guilty of criminal damage at the same address on March 21, 2023. He admitted failing to surrender after not turning up at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on October 8 last year.
His former partner previously said: “I was in an abusive relationship with him for two years. I don’t want him to be able to do this again to anyone. He broke me and controlled my life for two years and he just wants to hide away.”