News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
2 hours ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
2 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
3 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
4 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
5 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Portsmouth woman jailed who stole good worth almost £3,000 New Forest shoplifting spree and assualt

Portsmouth Crown Court has sentenced a woman who stole multiple luxury goods and assaulted a shop worker in the New Forest.

By Joe Buncle
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read

The 36-year old, from Portsmouth, went on a shoplifting spree earlier this year and stole high end products collectively worth almost £3,000.

Emma Nicholas, of London Road in Portsmouth was sentenced to eight months in jail after being charged with seven counts of theft, one count of fraud and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Police name woman whose death in Portchester sparked a murder probe

Emma Nicholas, 36, was charged with seven counts of theft, one count of fraud and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm. Picture: César Moreno HuertaEmma Nicholas, 36, was charged with seven counts of theft, one count of fraud and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm. Picture: César Moreno Huerta
Emma Nicholas, 36, was charged with seven counts of theft, one count of fraud and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm. Picture: César Moreno Huerta
Most Popular

According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the 36-year-old stole antuique and designer items from a number of shops in Lymington High Street and Quay Hill.

Nicholas commited the crimes – which included attacking a woman in her 40s – in the Lymington area in January and February and stood before Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, April 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard how Nicholas entered a number of stores between 25 January and 22 February. During this time, she stole an antique clock worth £1,200 from Dials Antique Clocks, a hair appliance worth £200 from Jack and The Wolfe, a wallet from Costa Coffee, and handbags worth £1,260 from Stanwells Ltd. She also assaulted a shop worker in her 40s while shoplifting on another occasion.

NOW READ: Police share appeal for missing London girl thought to be in Portsmouth, Gosport or Portchester

The court also heard how Nicholas fraudulently used cards from the stolen wallet before she was identified by police officers from CCTV images of the various shoplifting incidents.

If you witness a crime, you can make an anonymous report through the Hampshire police website or call 101.