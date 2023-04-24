The 36-year old, from Portsmouth, went on a shoplifting spree earlier this year and stole high end products collectively worth almost £3,000.

Emma Nicholas, of London Road in Portsmouth was sentenced to eight months in jail after being charged with seven counts of theft, one count of fraud and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Emma Nicholas, 36, was charged with seven counts of theft, one count of fraud and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm. Picture: César Moreno Huerta

According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the 36-year-old stole antuique and designer items from a number of shops in Lymington High Street and Quay Hill.

Nicholas commited the crimes – which included attacking a woman in her 40s – in the Lymington area in January and February and stood before Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, April 21.

The court heard how Nicholas entered a number of stores between 25 January and 22 February. During this time, she stole an antique clock worth £1,200 from Dials Antique Clocks, a hair appliance worth £200 from Jack and The Wolfe, a wallet from Costa Coffee, and handbags worth £1,260 from Stanwells Ltd. She also assaulted a shop worker in her 40s while shoplifting on another occasion.

The court also heard how Nicholas fraudulently used cards from the stolen wallet before she was identified by police officers from CCTV images of the various shoplifting incidents.