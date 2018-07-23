Portsmouth woman who glassed rival in pub argument is spared jail

A WOMAN who glassed a rival in the face during a pub row - leaving them with a scar - was spared jail.

Georgia Noyce, 20, of Bredenbury Crescent, Portsmouth, lashed out in The Seagull in Portchester last month leading to her being arrested.

Georgia Noyce

At Portsmouth Crown Court she pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm resulting in her being sent to prison for four months – but this was suspended for 12 months.

She was also ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work and pay her victim £850 in compensation, as well as pay £85 costs.

District judge Anthony Callaway said: ‘This was so serious no other penalty is justified. It was an attack on a person with a glass that left them with a scar.’