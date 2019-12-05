Portsmouth woman who was jailed for being part of international paedophile gang is back in court

A MEMBER of an international paedophile ring based in Portsmouth has been back in court.

Jasmine Hope, 38, was previously known as Melissa Noon and was jailed for eight years while her partner Robert Hathaway was jailed for life with a minimum term of 10 years.

The front page of The News on March 9, 2012, when Melissa Noon's sentence was extended'

From their flat in Tyseley Road in Portsmouth, Hathaway, a security guard, and Noon controlled the international paedophile ring that exploited children for the sexual gratification of adults.

Hathaway, now in his mid-40s, controlled his younger partner and persuaded her to join him in abusing two young children.

The couple set up a website and encouraged other people to come to Portsmouth to do the same, sharing films and photos of the abuse around the world online.

Now Noon - going by the name of Hope, and of Howard Road, Southampton, has admitted breaching her sexual harm prevention order by deleting her internet history. She appeared at Southampton Crown Court.

The previous investigation into paedophile ring's actions stretched as far as Australia, America, Japan and seven European countries, involving 35 suspects. They were involved in abusing two children.

The evidence in the case included more than 14,000 indecent images of children and 300 films of children being abused.

When their sentences were increased in 2012, Mrs Justice Rafferty said: ‘It’s difficult to find the words to express the outrage all right-minded people would feel upon hearing of these dreadful deeds.

‘Adults debased themselves and in so doing treated two children as commodities.

‘All these defendants find common base in debauchery.’

Hathaway pleaded guilty to 45 offences including the rape of a child.

Noon was sentenced for 13 offences including sexual assault of a child.