Praise for revamped anti-terror strategy

A TOP councillor has welcomed announcements that security services have been instructed to share intelligence and the strengthening of anti-terror laws.

Home secretary Sajid Javid revealed the plans to beef up prosecutions and the instructions to MI5 under a revamped counter-terror strategy.

Responding, city council Conservative group leader councillor Donna Jones also welcomed extra recruitment.

She said: ‘The announcement today that up to 2.000 more officers will be recruited to tackle the growing and severe risk of terrorist attacked in the UK is welcome indeed.

‘Portsmouth is a military city which means we have to be extra vigilant.

‘The council has worked closely with south east counter-terrorism teams and where required the Royal Navy to ensure the city is safe at all times.

‘In 2018 we need to be realistic about the world we live in, the sharing of information between MI5 and the private & public sector will help to track & monitor anyone expected of terrorist activity.’