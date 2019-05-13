A PREDATORY paedophile who abused girls for over a quarter of a century before finally being brought to justice has been put behind bars for 24 years after a trial.

Stuart Keay, 48, of Baring Close, Itchen Abbas, Winchester, was locked up following a three-week trial at Winchester Crown Court.

Keay faced 16 charges against him relating to girls aged between six and 17 years old whom he abused in Denmead, Winchester and Eastleigh between 1992 and 2018.

A jury found him guilty of 15 charges, which included counts of rape, indecent assault, inciting a child to commit an act of gross indecency and sexual activity with a child.

The three victims came forward to police in 2018 having suffered years of abuse by him.

Today, Keay has been jailed for the abuse he inflicted against these children.

Leading the case was detective constable Naomi Stocker. She said: ‘This was a huge investigation that took us back to 1992 when Keay’s offending began, right the way to 2018, when his offending finally ceased due the bravery of his victims to speak out.

“This was a truly appalling case of abuse, which took place over many years. I am overwhelmed by the bravery of the victims in coming forward and reporting what had happened to them.

‘I want to commend them and thank them for their help in convicting Keay, a very dangerous and manipulative man. No amount of jail time will make up for what has he has done, but I hope this serves to at least offer the victims some closure, and a chance to move on with their lives.’