Primary school teacher denies unauthorised access of head's computers 110 times

A teacher has pleaded not guilty to gaining unauthorised access to computers at her primary school.

Donna-Maria Thomas, of North Road, Bosham, West Sussex, denied the offence dating between December 31, 2018 and January 20, 2019 at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The 44-year-old is accused of accessing computers on 110 occasions at Aldingbourne Primary School in Westergate, Chichester, to access confidential material held by the headteacher Liz Webster.

The case was adjourned for trial next year.

Judge Timothy Mousley QC told the defendant: "Your trial is now listed to take place on February 17, I will grant you bail between now and then."