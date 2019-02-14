Prince Philip to face no further action over Sandringham crash 

PRINCE Philip is to face no further action over a crash near the Sandringham estate.

The Queen’s husband was unhurt after being involved in the accident on January 17.

Sky News has reported that ‘The Crown Prosecution Service says the Duke of Edinburgh will face no further action over the collision’.

Following the crash His Royal Highness has voluntarily given up his driving licence, at the age of 97.

The Prince was behind the wheel of a Range Rover on the A149 near the Sandringham Estate last month and the vehicle flipped on its side after the crash.

A ten-month-old baby was in the car the Duke of Edinburgh collided with, as well as two women.

While the Prince was unhurt during the crash, but the women were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The Sandringham Estate is a country house in the parish of Sandringham, Norfolk, and is the home of Queen Elizabeth.

