Prisoner stabbed inmate using deodorant cap with 'screw forced through'

A PRISONER stabbed a fellow inmate with a makeshift shank made out of a deodorant cap and screw.

Billy Phillips, 22, of no fixed address, was jailed for the attack at HMP Winchester on September 27 last year.

Billy Phillips, 22, of no fixed address, was jailed at Winchester Crown Court for 12 years for stabbing a fellow inmate at HMP Winchester

Hampshire police said Phillips stabbed the 20-year-old victim in the neck causing nerve damage.

Phillips handed the weapon to Scott Smith, 21, of Linnet Court, New Milton - who admitted assisting an offender - who then flushed it down a toilet.

The cap was recovered from the toilet bowl but other screws were found in Phillips' cell.

Today he was jailed for 12 years at Winchester Crown Court after causing admitting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jim Bourke, prison governor, said: 'Tackling ongoing criminality and especially violence in prisons is a priority for us.

'This outcome sends a clear message that we will not tolerate violence and will work with police colleagues to gather evidence and secure convictions when criminal activity that takes place in prison.

'We are keen to support police investigations to improve safety. I congratulate all involved for a job well done.'

It comes as drug dealing is fuelling violence in the jail. As of September last year a watchdog said there was a ‘culture of hopelessness and frustration, leading to bad behaviour, drug abuse, violence and self-harm’.

Speaking after the sentence hearing, Det Con Drew Wright said: 'This was a nasty assault which could have resulted in a more serious injury.'

Smith will be sentenced on August 5.