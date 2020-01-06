Probe continues into Denmead Junior School after voyeurism arrest

INVESTIGATORS are continuing to probe an allegation of voyeurism at a school.

As reported, staff and parents with children at Denmead Junior School were in shock at the grim discovery of an iPhone in a vent.

Denmead Junior School in Bere Road. Picture: Google

Action was taken by the school. A 23-year-old man from Waterlooville on suspicion of voyeurism. He has been released under investigation.

Now police have confirmed the investigation is still ongoing.

A spokesman said: ‘Enquiries are ongoing.’