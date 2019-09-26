Prolific burglar Daniel Thornton, 36, jailed for more than three years

A PROLIFIC burglar who blights the lives of his victims has been jailed for more than three years.

Repeat offender Daniel Thornton, 36, raided four homes and tried to sell the goods on online jewellery shops.

Burglar Daniel Thornton, 36, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years and nine months.

Thornton admitted two burglaries at neighbouring homes in Gaylyn Way, Fareham, on November 16 last year.

He stole a watch and money.

READ MORE: Latest crime news in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Fareham

Thornton also asked for two house burglaries in Petersfield to be taken into consideration, along with a handling stolen goods from a burglary in Fareham.

He pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods - jewellery - from a burglary in Gordon Road, Curdridge, between November 10 and 11, and also in relation to property from another burglary in Lower Spinney, Warsash, between March 20 and 21.

A judge jailed him for three years and nine months at Portsmouth Crown Court.

READ MORE: Charges dropped over Royal Navy group sex attack allegations

Thornton was caught by the Operation Hawk team based in the city.

Police staff investigator Catherine Cole said: ‘Thornton’s actions had a real negative impact on his victims, and I hope this result gives them some form of closure.’

Back in May police launched an appeal to find him, at that point alleging he was involved in a spree of 30 burglaries that netted £100,000 worth of goods.