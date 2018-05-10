Prolific Portsmouth thief jailed for a year

THIEF Gary Miller has been jailed for 52 weeks for a string of burglaries and thefts.

The 47-year-old, of Waverley Road, Southsea, admitted burgling a private doctor’s room in Portsmouth on May 30 last year.

Miller admitted burgling Young George Jewellers on September 15 and taking two bangles worth £1,310.

Portsmouth magistrates jailed him for 12 weeks for each burglary.

Miller admitted fraud by claiming he had an interest in the bangles in a bid to make £390. He admitted two charges of fraud by using the stolen credit card taken from the doctor’s room. For each fraud he was sentenced to 12 weeks.

Miller admitted failing to turn up to court in February and received a two-week term.

He admitted theft of coffee from Co-op in Southsea on January 1 and stealing four pairs of jeans from Fat Face in Southsea on January 6.

Miller also admitted breaching a conditional discharge handed to him for theft and fraud. He received no separate penalty for this.