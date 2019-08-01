Prolific Portsmouth thief who 'deliberately targeted elderly people' in supermarkets dumped behind bars

A PROLIFIC thief who ‘deliberately targeted elderly people’ in supermarkets has been dumped behind bars following his latest spree.

Drug addict Stuart Hillebrandt, 39, targeted his prey in various stores when they were distracted before making his move – getting away with his despicable crimes before being brought to justice.

Picture: PA

Hillebrandt’s first victim was 75-year-old Pamela Wilkinson, who was going about her business shopping in Sainsbury’s in Hedge End when her purse containing €300, passport and driving licence were stolen in June.

The pensioner was due to be going on holiday but had to travel all the way to Newport, Wales, to get an emergency passport.

In her statement, read out to Portsmouth Crown Court by prosecutor Matthew Lawson, she said: ‘It has made me anxious whenever I shop now. I also worry he knows my address because of what was taken.’

She added: ‘I had to pay £177 for a new passport, £14 for a new driving licence, petrol all the way to Newport and a parking fine I got because I didn’t know where to park.’

Hillebrandt’s next ambush was in Asda, Fareham, on Anne Moss, 73, in the same month. ‘CCTV showed him reaching into her bag and taking her purse,’ Mr Lawson told the court.

Hillebrandt took £100 cash and bank cards, which he then used to buy items worth £30 on.

The thief did not restrict his skullduggery to elderly ladies, though. The brazen criminal, who was jailed for 28 weeks in February for identical offences, also targeted 38-year-old Makala Curtis in Asda, Waterlooville, in June.

‘She had a 15-month old child with her so was distracted. The defendant took her purse and left the store,’ Mr Lawson said.

The mum later told police: ‘I feel anxious and paranoid now. I went to pay and my purse wasn’t there. I couldn’t even buy food for my little boy.’

The final incident involved Marrion Bailey, 70, who had her purse stolen in Sainsbury’s, Fareham – leaving her ‘shocked’ and ‘upset’.

Hillebrandt, of Renny Road, Fratton, admitted four counts of theft.

The defendant was jailed for eight months by judge Roger Hetherington, who said: ‘This was deliberate targeting of elderly people.’