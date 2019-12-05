Prolific shoplifter jailed for brandishing syringe at Waitrose security worker

A PROLIFIC shoplifter who brandished a syringe at a supermarket security worker has been jailed.

Heroin addict Nathan Hobbs was challenged by the Waitrose store worker in Stoke Road, Gosport, on October 10 when he stole a leg of lamb worth £20-30.

But Portsmouth Crown Court heard he ‘pulled out an uncapped needle’ and warned: ‘You need to leave me alone’.

Prosecutor Christopher Stopa told how Hobbs targeted Morrisons in Walpole Road, Gosport, on May 31, August 12 and September 10 taking a cool box, two electric toothbrushes, meat and cheese.

Hobbs, who has 33 convictions for 84 offences, was stopped in Waitrose with the lamb hidden up his jacket when he terrified the security guard, forcing her to leave him so he could flee.

‘When he’s noticed in a store people come to a conclusion, which on occasion may be wrong but on most occasions is perhaps right,’ Mr Stopa said.

‘Which is why (the victim) was trying to get back the property rather than dealing with him in any other way.’

In all he stole £226.74 worth of goods. The court heard he was jailed twice in 2017 and twice in 2018.

Sentencing, Recorder William Mousley QC imposed a 31-week term saying he had ‘no confidence’ Hobbs would comply with a drug rehabilitation order.

The judge said: ‘You do present a risk to the public by the prolific nature of your shoplifting and the fact you are prepared to confront people, as you demonstrated on this occasion, when apprehended.'

Daniel Reilly, mitigating, said heroin ‘became his life’. He added: ‘Through that, what little he had at that stage he came to lose, including his accommodation, and essentially he has been someone who has offended to feed his addiction.

‘His circumstances personally are heading only in one direction, heading to the point where he has been street homeless leaving a solitary existence.’

While Hobbs, 30, of Hilton Road, Gosport, has been on the streets he dropped down to 7st in weight, Mr Reilly said. He said he has been ‘completely detoxified’ from heroin while on remand.

Hobbs admitted four charges of theft and having a bladed article.