Prosecutors drop indecent image charges against Fareham drug dealer

PROSECUTORS have dropped a child abuse image against a drug dealer after he pleaded guilty to being involved in the supply of cocaine.

At Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday Wesley Dujon, 35, of Fairfield Avenue, Fareham admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 1, 2017, and April 7 of the same year.

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Csar Moreno Huerta

Prosecutor Matthew Lawson offered no evidence against him on a charge of conspiring to supply cocaine, a class A drug.

Mr Lawson also offered no evidence in relation to making two category A indecent images of children – a still image and a moving image, and a single charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image involving an animal.

Judge David Melville QC recorded not guilty verdicts on the charges.

Dujon is due to be sentenced on August 9. He had denied all of the previous charges.

A 16-year-old boy from Fareham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and will be sentenced at Portsmouth Youth Court on a date yet to be fixed. A conspiracy charge against him was dropped.

At the hearing prosecutors dropped the conspiracy charge against Michelle Osborne, 44, of Ocean Close, Fareham. She had denied it.

Addressing Dujon, judge Melville said: ‘I’m going to order a pre-sentencing report, it’s in your interest to co-operate with the probation service in the writing of that report.’