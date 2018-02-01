Pub chef banned from his former road in Portsmouth is caught by police breaking the order - in ex-neighbour’s bed

A PUB chef caught in bed at a friend’s house breaching a restraining order has been spared jail.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard Lloyd Brady had been going to comfort a friend whose dad was ill despite being banned from his old street.

He was at the woman’s house for ‘11 minutes’ and was caught in bed by police after a neighbour called police, the court heard.

Prosecutor Alicia Keen told how a resident spotted the 41-year-old heading into the home in Broad Gardens, Farlington, on January 12.

‘Police found the defendant in bed at Broad Gardens,’ she said.

The court heard Brady had been banned from the street after falling out with a different neighbour when he lived in the road.

He had split with his wife while living at their home in Broad Gardens last year and was convicted of four offences against his then neighbour.

Magistrates imposed a restraining order on July 18 last year. He had breached it once already.

Graham Hopley, mitigating, said: ‘He was in a taxi not planning to go to the road when he received a phone call from his friend, she was in a very distressed state and he made the snap decision to go to that address so he could see her.’

He added: ‘It was a neighbour problem originally, it was his next-door neighbour.

‘He used to live in Broad Gardens for several years with his wife.

‘They separated and problems then began to occur between him and his neighbour. There were four matters of public order.

‘He subsequently moved out of that address as did his wife and now lives in Granada Road in Southsea.

‘It was a spur of the moment decision to go there, no intention to see (the neighbour). He believes one of the neighbours must have seen him get out of the taxi. He was actually in bed at the time the police arrived.’

The Jolly Sailor pub chef had been ‘causing a disturbance, making a thorough nuisance of himself’ by breaching the order, district judge Anne Arnold said.

Sentencing, she handed Brady a 60-day prison sentence suspended for a year with 10 rehabilitation activity days.

The judge said he showed ‘flagrant disregard’, adding: ‘It warrants nothing less than a sentence of imprisonment.’

Judge Arnold suspended the sentence as he is working and has to pay off a previous court fine.

Probation said he was unable to do unpaid work over fears it would affect the pub’s business as he is the only chef.

Brady must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.