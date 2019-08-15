Public praised as missing man from Paulsgrove is found 'safe'

Have your say

POLICE have praised the public’s support during a search for a missing man.

Craig Dunstane, 26, disappeared from his home in Paulsgrove yesterday morning.

It sparked a search across the city, with volunteers from the Hampshire Search and Rescue team spotted hunting through the Hilsea Lines and Hilsea Creek last night.

And following the search, police have this morning announced Mr Dunstane was found safe.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘Thanks, as ever, to those who helped share our appeal last night.’