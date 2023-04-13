Mark McDermott, 58, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his license. McDermott was last seen by police in the Southampton area, however he has links to Waterlooville, Dorchester and Hythe.

‘We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him, and are now asking the public for any information on his whereabouts,’ a police statement said. ‘He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with grey hair, blue eyes and various tattoos on his arms and a dragon tattoo on his right leg.

Mark McDermott is wanted. Pic Hants police

‘Members of the public should not approach McDermott. If you see him, or know where he is, please call police immediately on 999, quoting 44230129815.

‘Anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest and prosecution themselves.’

