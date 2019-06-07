Queen's Birthday Honours: Recognition for police officer who guarded D-Day 75 in Portsmouth as top cops pick up gongs

THE police officer charged with keeping people safe during D-Day 75 commemorations in Portsmouth is set to receive an honour for personal service to the monarchy.

Assitant chief constable Dave Hardcastle oversaw Hampshire’s biggest operation as gold commander for the national commemoration event.

Kath Barnes. Picture: Hampshire police/Jan Brayley

Now he has been named in the Queen’s birthday honours as being set to be made a member of the Royal Victorian Order.

His honour comes for his work as gold commander for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in May last year, and the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October.

ACC Hardcastle, who leads Hampshire and Thames Valley police’s joint operations unit, said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled that policing has been recognised and I am tremendously humbled to receive such a personal award from Her Majesty.

‘I am proud to be a police officer and be able to make a difference every day to the communities that we serve, and I am privileged to lead a team of fantastic officers and staff.

Deputy chief constable Sara Glen. Picture: Hampshire police/Jan Brayley

‘There can’t be many careers that provide such a variety of opportunities and experiences and it has been an honour to have been involved in delivering the policing element in such iconic events.

‘I could not have done any of it without the involvement of so many great people, and I thank them for the support they have provided.’

Deputy chief constable Sara Glen, who has served in Hampshire Constabulary as an officer and detective since 1991, is to received the Queen’s Police Medal.

It is for her dedication and leadership over nearly three decades, and her work reshaping Hampshire police.

She said: ‘I am very honoured to receive the Queen’s Policing Medal.

‘I am as passionate and committed today as I was when I started policing and I consider myself privileged to work with amazing people who dedicate their lives every day to serving the public, protecting people, and seeking justice for those who are targeted by criminals.’

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, who has investigated murder in Portsmouth, will also receive the medal.

She is now the Head of Counter Terrorism Policing in the South East, having been at Hampshire police sinec 1992 before moving to Thames Valley in 2014 to take up the new role.

She said: 'I am honoured and humbled to learn of this award. Policing is the ultimate team game and in 27 years of service I’ve been inspired and supported by every team with whom I’ve worked.

'No police officer could start or end a shift without support from their family too. My family’s love and patience has got me through in tricky times and I can’t thank them enough for their support.

'I’ve had the privilege to work in two fantastic forces and with my current role, this has expanded into working closely with forces in the south east region and colleagues across the whole of UK policing, which has brought me great pride.'