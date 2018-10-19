A radical preacher and former University of Southampton student Anjem Choudary has been released from prison.

The 51-year-old was jailed in 2016 after being convicted of inviting support for the so-called Islamic State terror group.

Anjem Choudary has been released from jail. Picture: Nick Ansell/ PA Wire

Choudary was a student in Southampton, studying medicine, but failed his first year exams.

Known as ‘Andy’ at the university, it has been reported that he was a ‘party animal’.

The 51-year-old was taken from the high security Belmarsh prison in south-east London early this morning, after serving half of his five-and-a-half year sentence.

READ MORE: These areas are the most avoided by people in Portsmouth – according to major crime survey completed by hundreds of people

Once a leading figure in the now-banned group al-Muhajiroun, the former solicitor had previously stayed on the right side of the law for years.

Choudary was due for automatic release after reaching the halfway point of a five-and-a-half-year sentence, when time spent on remand is taken into account.

For the rest of the sentence period, he will be subject to a strict supervision regime.

Police and MI5 are expected to be among a host of agencies involved in monitoring him in the community.

It is thought he will initially be placed in a probation hostel and will have to comply with more than 20 licence conditions.

There are a number of standard requirements, including maintaining good behaviour, receiving visits from and keeping in contact with his supervising probation officer, and not travelling outside the UK without prior permission.

READ MORE: Robber armed with knife threatens Havant shop staff in £500 raid

In addition, Choudary will be subject to a bespoke package of further measures while on licence.

These are expected to include: electronic tagging; a night-time curfew; requirements to stay within a set area and only attend pre-approved mosques; a ban on contacting individuals who he knows or believes to have been charged with or convicted of extremist-related offences without prior approval; and restrictions relating to internet use and mobile device ownership.

Any breach of licence conditions can result in immediate return to custody.

Choudary, from Ilford, east London, will be supervised under a system known as multi-agency public protection arrangements (Mappa).

In a separate measure, his name has been added to a UN sanctions list, which means he is subject to an assets freeze and travel ban.

On Thursday, Theresa May said authorities are equipped to supervise Choudary after his release.