Raiders steal radios worth £2,000 from lifeguards

THIEVES smashed their way into the Portsmouth Lifeguards HQ and stole vital radio equipment worth nearly £2,000.

Intruders smashed the Clarence Esplanade site’s first aid room door and took five VHF radios – which enable lifeguards to communicate over long distances.

The headquarters' smashed first aid room door. Picture: Portsmouth Lifeguards

It is thought the break-in occurred on Thursday night.

In a Facebook post, Portsmouth Lifeguards said: ‘Overall, the damage will cost us £1,750. £1,000 for the door and £150 each for the VHF radios.

‘We are deeply saddened to think someone would steal from a charity that is there to help people who are in need of assistance. We would greatly appreciate any donations to help our cause.’

In a bid to bounce back from the crime, Portsmouth Lifeguards shared a link to the donation section of their website.

To make a donation to the charity, visit justgiving.com/psvl.

Or, to learn more about what it does, visit portsmouthlifeguards.org.