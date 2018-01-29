Ram raiders steal cash machine from Hampshire store

Have your say

RAIDERS smashed a shop wall and then pulled out a cash machine using a tractor.

Just after 2.20am on Sunday, offenders used a telehandler tractor to smash part of a wall of the Spar in Elmfield Court, Linford.

The telehandler was then used to pull the ATM out of the wall.

The cash machine was then driven off on the back of a dark-coloured pick-up vehicle.

The telehandler, which had been stolen earlier that night from Churt Road, Headley, was left at the scene.

It comes after cash machines were stolen from Rownhams service station on the M27 in November and from the Central Convenience store in New Road, Swanmore, in early December.

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44180036125.