Rape arrest after woman in her 20s is victim of 'serious sexual assault' in Gosport town centre

A RAPE arrest has been made after a woman in her 20s was reportedly attacked in Gosport town centre.

Hampshire police said a 22-year-old man, from Gosport, was arrested on suspicion of rape following the incident in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers have been going house to house and examining CCTV in the investigation into the alleged rape.

A police spokeswoman said: 'The incident happened during the early hours of Sunday, January 20, in Gosport town centre.

‘A 22-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested in connection with the incident.

'Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44190023312.'

The incident is not connected to a widely-shared Facebook post claiming to give details of an incident in Gosport over the weekend.