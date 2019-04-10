‘Rape probe’ at military police’s Defence School of Policing and Guarding

ALLEGED sex crimes are being investigated at a military police training school, it has been reported.

The Mail on Sunday reported that the probe centres on Defence School of Policing and Guarding at Southwick House.

The newspaper said Hampshire police are involved in the investigation into two rapes and an assault, with a separate inquiry by the MoD into the culture at the school.

The facility gives an introduction into police training to up to 100 military recruits each year.

A Ministry of Defence spokeswoman said: 'We are aware of incidents involving Service personnel based at the Defence School of Policing and Guarding.

'These incidents are being investigated by the Hampshire Constabulary and the service police.'