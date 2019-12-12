A RAPIST who grabbed a woman round the neck from behind before assaulting her has been found guilty of the atrocious crime.

Jozef Janczura, 34, of Laburnum Road, Southampton, has been found guilty of raping and assaulting an 18-year-old woman in Riverside Park in Southampton on December 2, 2018.

The incident happened in Riverside Park in Southampton. Picture: Google Maps

More than a year after the horrific crime, a jury at Southampton Crown court delivered a verdict of guilty on both counts following a three day trial.

The woman reported that whilst walking along Woodmill Lane last year, a man unknown to her grabbed her neck and raped her in Riverside Park, in a wooded area between the skate park and tennis courts.

Janczura will be sentenced on January 16, 2020.

READ MORE: Rail service continue to be delayed despite workers returning for General Election

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Det Insp Roger Wood said: ‘I would like to commend the woman on her bravery and courage, which has helped secure this verdict against a very dangerous man. I hope this verdict will go some way towards her helping her start to move forward with her life.

‘This investigation shows the capability of Hampshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Team to find a dangerous offender in the community. We, along with support from our colleagues in specialist teams, were determined to find a forensic match and we would have stopped at nothing to find it.

‘The significance of forensic evidence is undeniable, which is why we have been able to bring Janczura to justice.’