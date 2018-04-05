Recent spate of burglaries in Portsmouth prompts police warning

POLICE are warning residents to be aware after a recent spate of burglaries.

There have been reports of a number of student properties along St David’s Road and Somers Road, in Portsmouth, being targeted recently.

Officers said they do not want to frighten residents but to raise awareness and ask them to be extra vigilant.

Advice from police on keeping homes safe include not leaving valuables on show through ground floor windows, installing an alarm system, locking doors and windows when the house is empty or while using the garden and ensuring fences are in good repair.