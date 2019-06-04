Reckless driver reversed his van down M25 and hit minibus driven by Hampshire man

A reckless driver injured eight minibus passengers after reversing his van down Britain's busiest motorway.

Mihai Avram was caught on a traffic camera reversing along the M25 in the slow lane - before being shunted back into the frame after he caused a minivan to crash into him.

Mihai Avram. Pictures: SWNS

The 33-year-old backed into a stag party bus driven by 61-year-old Robin Burchill, from Southampton in Hampshire.

Shocking CCTV footage captured the moment Avram decided to travel back down the M25 at 1.25am.

The driver decided to reverse down the motorway, resulting in the crash that left a passenger with ‘life-changing’ injuries and seven others injured.

READ MORE: Drink-driver who killed married couple in 112mph crash jailed

He decided to use his hazard lights, but this was not enough to alert Burchill - who sent the van hurtling forward after the crash.

In the seconds following the accident, Avram's van can be seen crumpled at the back with the lights still flashing.

Avram, of Egham, Surrey, was jailed for 16 months at Guildford Crown Court on May 31 for his part in the crash on October 1 last year.

The driver pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was disqualified for three years and eight months.

Sergeant Eddie Ryan of Surrey Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: ‘Avram's driving could well have cost several people their lives.

READ MORE: Boy, 11, dies in two-car crash on A27

‘Indeed, a number of people sustained injuries through no fault of their own and one person has been left with a life-changing brain injury.

‘Driving dangerously doesn't just threaten the lives of those behind the wheel, it threatens the lives of passengers and innocent bystanders as well.

‘We will always work to ensure that those who put the lives of others at risk will face the consequences of their actions.’

Burchill was ordered to pay £255 in fines and given three points after pleading guilty to driving without a licence because he wasn't authorised to be behind the wheel of the minivan.