Matthew Hall, 33, of London Road in Hilsea was sentenced to eight years in jail with a two year extended licence period when he appeared at Winchester Crown Court on September 23.

The court heard how on June 8 this year, Hall entered a BP Garage on West Street in Portchester with another man and threatened staff members. The two men fled with about £97 in cash and £74 worth of tobacco.

Matthew Hall of Portsmouth has been handed a 10 year sentence for his involvement in two robberies in Hilsea and Portchester this year. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary - September 23, 2021

In the second incident, Hall entered a Co-op store on Northern Parade in Hilsea on June 14 and stole £800 in cash and a closed till after staff members had been threatened.

The judge, Recorder Michael Bowes QC, branded Hall a dangerous offender whose ‘impulsive and reckless behaviour’ posed a serious risk to the public. Recorder Bowes imposed an extended license period on the basis of Hall’s dangerousness.

Investigating officer Det Con Hollie Shelton said: ‘Whilst no-one was physically injured, Hall’s crimes had a significant impact on those who were subjected to such terrifying ordeals. I hope this sentence goes some way to helping them move on from these distressing incidents.

‘I also hope this sentence sends a clear message to anyone considering committing this type of violent crime. It will not be tolerated and we will always carry out a thorough investigation to catch those responsible and ensure they are brought to justice.’

Hall pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery at a previous hearing.

A second man, arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the robbery on June 8, remains under investigation.

