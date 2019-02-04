Recruits needed to join group cracking down on speeding motorists in Gosport 

VOLUNTEERS are being sought to help police the area’s roads in a bid to clampdown on speeding motorists.

Community Speedwatch has launched a recruitment drive in Gosport urging people to join its team.

The group, co-ordinated by Hampshire police and supported by Gosport Borough Council, is essential for monitoring roads.

The community scheme can only target roads with speed limits of either 20mph or 30mph and although managed by local neighbourhood policing teams, it is run entirely by volunteers.

Members use equipment to monitor the speeds of passing vehicles before recording the details, which are later added to a database. Vehicle checks are undertaken, with police writing to drivers who flout the rules.

PCSO Kieran Howard said: ‘If you are aged 17 or over, you could join the team and assist in tackling speeding on roads in the areas which matter to you. If you are interested and can spare just a few hours a month, please email PCSO Sarah Hughes at sarah.hughes@hampshire.pnn.police.uk.’