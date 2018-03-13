REGIONAL: £5,000 reward offered after robbery and assault at Hampshire service station

CRIMESTOPPERS and The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) are offering a reward of up to £5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the aggravated robbery of a Hampshire service station.

On Saturday, February 17 at around 4.25am, at the Esso garage at Stoney Cross on the westbound carriageway of the A31, three individuals are understood to have forced their way through the back door of the station, when the two employees were threatened, before one was attacked.

Cash is believed to have been taken from the premises.

A reward of up to £5,000 is now being offered for information given to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for this crime.

Head of operations Dave Hunter: ‘Nobody going into their place of work should feel unsafe, so it’s terrible to hear of these two employees finding themselves in such a vulnerable position.

‘Both employees have been left badly shaken by their ordeal and one of them has ended up in hospital, this is not right.

‘I would ask anyone with information from that morning, to do the right thing – speak up and help keep your community safe.

‘Contact our charity anonymously and tell us what you know.’

James Lowman, chief executive of ACS, said: ‘It’s unacceptable when people are attacked in this way, and we have to do all we can to bring to justice those who committed this violence.

‘We hope this reward will help the police to get the information they need.’