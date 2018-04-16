REGIONAL: Blind woman has purse stolen in Hampshire charity shop

HAMPSHIRE police have released CCTV images after a blind woman had her purse stolen.

Police officers were called to Winchester High Street following the theft, which happened on March 31, at about 3.40pm in the British Heart Foundation shop.

The 55-year-old woman had her purse stolen from her handbag while she was being distracted by another woman in the store.

The purse contained several bank cards.

Officers investigating the theft have issued CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to. They were in the shop at the time and may have information which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180119024.