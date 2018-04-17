REGIONAL: Evacuation after ‘suspicious substance’ found in Hampshire town

Have your say

POLICE officers have evacuated an address in a Hampshire town after a ‘suspicious substance’ was found.

The incident, in Market Place, Romsey, was sealed off around midday today.

In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We have been called to Market Place, Romsey, following the discovery of a suspicious substance.

‘Officers are currently at the scene with colleagues from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service to deal with this incident.

‘An address has been evacuated as a precaution.’