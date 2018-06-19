REGIONAL: Father pays tribute to ‘shining light’ son, 5, who was found dead at Beachy Head with his mother

The father of a five-year-old boy who was found dead at Beachy Head with his mother has called him his ‘shining light’.

Leo Tompsett and his mum Cheryl, 42, were discovered at the cliffs, near Eastbourne, East Sussex, yesterday.

The pair, from Maidstone, Kent, were found by police and the coastguard at around 7am on Monday and the corner has been informed.

Leo’s father has paid tribute to him today, saying: ‘With more sadness and hurt than anyone can imagine, our precious Leo who was our shining light, our brightest star has had his life cut short.

‘We all miss him an amount beyond what anyone else can imagine and would request that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.’

Sussex Police are continuing the investigation into the deaths of Leo and Cheryl Tompsett, the force said yesterday that they were not being treated as being suspicious.

Detective Inspector Simon Dunn said: ‘Our investigation continues in this tragic case, however, at this time, there is nothing to suggest that anyone else was involved in their deaths.

‘Detectives are in the process of piecing together the last moments of their lives.’

Anyone who has information which may help is asked to make contact online quoting serial 1294 of 17/06.