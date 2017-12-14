REGIONAL: Five-year-old boy crossing road dies in crash

Have your say

A young boy has died in a crash in Bournemouth.

Police said the boy was involved in a crash as he crossed Naseby Road at 3.54pm yesterday.

The crash involved a black Vauxhall Corsa.

The boy, from Bournemouth, suffered a serious head injury and died later in hospital.

The driver, in her 20s, was shaken but uninjured.

Police Sergeant Joe Pardey, of the traffic unit, said: ‘It is with great sadness for me to say that this young boy died from the injuries he sustained in the collision.

‘Our thoughts are with all his family and friends.

‘I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision and has yet to speak to officers to please contact Dorset Police.

‘I would ask anybody who was in the area at the time to consider any dashcam or CCTV footage they may have which could assist us in our investigation.’