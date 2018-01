Have your say

A two-year-old girl has died on her way to hospital after police were called.

Emergency services were called to a flat yesterday after concern was raised for the health of a two-year-old girl, police confirmed.

Paramedics and police attended the property in Chapel Road, in Worthing, at 8.40am.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: ‘Sadly, the girl was confirmed dead on way to Worthing Hospital.

‘The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.’