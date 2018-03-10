REGIONAL: Hampshire man given restraining order for throwing eggs at neighbour’s car and home every day for nine months

Have your say

A 32-year-old man who threw eggs at a neighbour’s house and car on a daily basis over a nine-month period has been made subject of a restraining order.

Stephen Harwood, of Evergreen Close, Marchwood, Southampton, pleaded guilty to harassment and criminal damage at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.

The attacks happened between June 2017 and February 2018.

He was sentenced to a restraining order, 150 hours of unpaid work, 10 days of rehabilitation activity, £250 compensation and £85 court costs.

Sergeant Oliver Battersby, of Hampshire police, said: ‘This case has seen a vulnerable victim suffer harassment and distress over a prolonged period of time.’