REGIONAL: Man arrested after girl found dead in Southampton

A MAN has been arrested in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl in Southampton.

Lucy McHugh’s body was found in woodland at the Sports Centre at 7.45am on Thursday, July 26.

Detective Superintendent Paul Barton said: ‘This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to Lucy’s family and friends at this terrible time.

‘We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of her death and are asking for the public’s help.

‘We know Lucy left her house in Mansel Road East at 9.30am on Wednesday, July 25 and did not return home that evening as expected.

‘She was reported to police that night as a missing person and an investigation commenced.

‘Sadly Lucy was found the following morning by a member of the public.

‘We’re really keen to know what she did after leaving her house and would ask that anyone who saw her, had contact with her or knows of her movements on Wednesday contacts the incident room.’

Lucy was last seen wearing a distinctive black jacket with white sleeves, the logo for the band Falling in Reverse on the front and RADKE 01 in red on the back.

Anyone with any information that could help police understand Lucy’s death is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180282545