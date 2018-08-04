REGIONAL: Man robbed as he sat in his car outside Morrisons

Have your say

A man was robbed while sitting in his car outside Morrisons in Basingstoke.

The incident happened at the supermarket car park on Worting Road between 2am and 2.30am on Wednesday (August 1).

Three men approached his vehicle and tried to open the doors.

They were locked and a demand was made for the victim to hand over his laptop.

Car windows were then smashed and two phones, the laptop and an i-Pad were taken.

There was a struggle and the victim sustained minor injuries.

All three suspects were last seen heading towards the underpass near Wickes.

The men are described as follows:

Suspect 1

- White

- Aged 20-25

- 5ft 6ins tall

- Slight build

- Short hair

- Wearing a blue jacket, light jeans and white trainers

- Spoke with an Eastern European accent

Suspect 2

- White

- Aged 20-25

- Wearing dark coloured clothing

Suspect 3

- White

- Aged 20-25

- Wearing a baseball cap

If you have any information, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 44180290017.

In an emergency, call 999.