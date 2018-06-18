REGIONAL: Mother and five-year-old son found dead at Beachy Head

Have your say

The bodies of a five-year-old boy and his mother have been discovered at Beachy Head this morning,

A police investigation has been launched but the deaths are not being ‘treated as suspicious’.

Read More: Three people killed after being hit by train in South London

The woman and her son were found at the cliffs near Eastbourne, East Sussex, by the Coastguard and police at 7am today.

Sussex police have said that they believe the bodies are those of a 42-year-old woman and her five-year-old son from Maidstone, Kent.

Read More: Latest updates from Portsmouth courts

A force spokesman added: ‘The deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

‘Inquiries are at an early stage and no further information is available at this time.’