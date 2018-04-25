REGIONAL: Mother facing murder charge after three-year-old daughter drowns

Have your say

A mother is facing a charge of murdering her three-year-old daughter who died from drowning.

Bethan Colebourn was taken to Salisbury District Hospital after police and paramedics were called to an address in Whitsbury Road in Fordingbridge on October 19 last year.

She was pronounced dead later that evening.

Hampshire Police have confirmed the cause of death as drowning.

The force said Claire Colebourn, 36, of Sandford Road in Oxford, will appear at Winchester Crown Court to face a murder charge today.

In December, a family statement said Bethan ‘brought so much happiness and joy to so many people’s lives’.

It added: ‘Bethan was a fun-loving, adventurous and caring young girl who will be dearly missed.

‘She will be in our hearts and minds forever.’