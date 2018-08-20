REGIONAL: Murder investigation launched after man dies in New Forest

Have your say

A 34-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in the New Forest.

Hampshire Constabulary were called Just after 1pm today (August 20) to reports of a man in need of medical assistance at an address on Brookley Road, Brockenhurst.

The man's cause of death is still unknown.

The man subsequently died at the scene.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.