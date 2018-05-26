REGIONAL: Murder investigation launched after woman is found dead in bed

Have your say

A murder investigation has been launched after police officers found a woman dead in a bed.

Sussex Police said they were called at 10.30pm last night from a woman’s friends concerned she had not turned up for pre-arranged plans.

Police visited an address in Highams Hill, in Crawley, and found a woman, in her 20s, dead in a bed.

A 47-year-old man was found at the address with some minor injuries.

He was checked over by paramedics and arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater, from Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: ‘We are investigating the circumstances of the death and are appealing to anyone with information to please get in touch with us.’

Anyone with information or who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact Sussex Police immediately on 101 quoting Operation Grayhill.