REGIONAL: Police constable denies sexually assaulting and stalking woman

A police officer has denied sexually assaulting and stalking a woman.

Brighton-based Sussex Police Constable Alexander Walsh elected for a trial by jury after pleading not guilty when he appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old, of St Michael’s Place, Brighton, is accused of groping a woman on a night out on September 21 last year, the court heard.

He is also charged with stalking the same woman between September and December. He faces allegations he sent her inappropriate texts and Whatsapp messages and took pictures of her without her consent.

Dressed in a brown jacket, dark jumper, white shirt and jeans, Walsh spoke to confirm his identity, enter his plea and ask for his case to be heard at a crown court.

He was released on conditional bail and is due to appear before a judge at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 14.

The force said Walsh has been suspended from duty.