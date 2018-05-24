REGIONAL: Police looking for three men as Hampshire baby murder investigation continues

POLICE officers want to speak to three men who were seen around a Hampshire park following the death of a baby girl.

The body of Baby M was found in Manor Park, Aldershot on May 19, 2017 by a member of council staff.

A post-mortem examination has found that the child, who died within six hours of birth, suffered multiple blunt force injuries to the head with other minor injuries to her body.

Following a renewed campaign by police, new information on three men seen near the park has come to light – just over a year after Baby M was killed.

One of the men spotted was described as 6ft, slightly overweight and round faced. All three were clean shaven.

CCTV footage was also released last year of two people wanted in connection with Baby M’s murder.

Anyone with information on the incident should call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44170188442.