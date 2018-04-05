REGIONAL: Schoolboy appears in court charged with stabbing girl in canteen queue

A 15-year-old boy has been remanded in custody to appear at the crown court charged with stabbing a girl while she was queuing at her school canteen.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Southampton Youth Court accused of possessing an offensive weapon, a four-inch kitchen knife, and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He did not enter any pleas to the charges.

The boy was arrested following the incident which happened at a Southampton school, which also cannot be named for legal reasons, on March 26.

The fellow pupil was taken to hospital for treatment to the ‘puncture wound’ to her abdomen which was described at the time by police as non-life-threatening.

Committing the case to the crown court, the chairman of the magistrates’ panel John Crosthwaite-Eyre told the defendant: ‘We have decided that the matter should go to the crown court and therefore that will take place on April 20 at Southampton Crown Court.

‘Until that time you will be remanded in youth detention, in custody.’