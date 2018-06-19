REGIONAL: Thieves steal digger... then use that to steal cash machine... then take it away on stolen truck

THIEVES carried out a triple-whammy theft as they stole a Hampshire cash machine.

A stolen digger was used to wrench the ATM from the wall of Tesco in High Street, Bordon at 4am on Sunday.

The stolen flatbed truck

It is believed the suspects then used a stolen silver Isuzu flatbed truck or another vehicle to drive off with the cash machine, abandoning the digger.

The Isuzu truck was stolen from the High Street in Headley overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

PC Geoff Hill said: ‘We’d like to hear from anyone who has information about either of these incidents, as it may help with our investigations.

Did you see or hear anything suspicious in the areas at the time? Do you know who may have been involved?

‘I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us.’

Cash machine thefts in the last few months have seen a bank wall smashed in Bishop’s Waltham in February, and an ATM dragged out of Swanmore’s village shop in December.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180225756 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.