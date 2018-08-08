REGIONAL: Toddler rushed to hospital after being bitten by dog

A toddler was rushed to hospital after being bitten by a dog in Bognor Regis.

The three-year-old boy was walking along Kings Parade with his mum at around 3pm on Monday (August 6) when a dog ran onto the pavement.

Do you recognise this woman? Police would like to identify her. Picture: Sussex Police

The dog, believed to be a cream coloured Staffordshire Terrier, jumped up and bit the boy on his chest. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police investigating the incident have released an image of a women they would like to identify.

A man with another dog of the same breed collected the other dog and he, and the woman in the picture, walked away from the path.

Sergeant Matthew Phelps of the Arun and Chichester Prevention Team said: ‘The boy has been left very traumatised by this incident and we are providing support to the family.

‘We believe the woman in the picture is the owner of the dog in question and we would like to speak to her about the matter.

‘The woman is white, 5’ 4”, of stocky build and in her late 50s. The man, who we believe was with the woman, is described as white, tall and of skinny build.

‘If you recognise this woman or was in the area at this time and saw a dog matching this description please get in contact with us immediately.’

To report information to us please go online or call 101 quoting reference 840 of 06/08.