REGIONAL: Two teenagers arrested after 12-year-old boy shot by BB gun

Two teenagers have been arrested after a number of reported shootings in a West Sussex town.
Police received a report of a boy being shot with a BB gun in North Road, in Lancing, shortly before 6.40pm on Friday night.
The 12-year-old victim was left shaken but not seriously hurt, and was treated by paramedics for a superficial neck injury.
Officers also received more reports of shots being fired at three separate addresses in the town, causing damage.
No further injuries were reported.
A police helicopter helped officers search the area, leading to the arrests of two youths.
A 17-year-old boy from Lancing has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and three counts of criminal damage.
A 15-year-old boy from Lancing has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.
Both remain in police custody.