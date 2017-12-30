REGIONAL: Two teenagers arrested after 12-year-old boy shot by BB gun

Have your say

Two teenagers have been arrested after a number of reported shootings in a West Sussex town.

Police received a report of a boy being shot with a BB gun in North Road, in Lancing, shortly before 6.40pm on Friday night.

The 12-year-old victim was left shaken but not seriously hurt, and was treated by paramedics for a superficial neck injury.

Officers also received more reports of shots being fired at three separate addresses in the town, causing damage.

No further injuries were reported.

A police helicopter helped officers search the area, leading to the arrests of two youths.

A 17-year-old boy from Lancing has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and three counts of criminal damage.

A 15-year-old boy from Lancing has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Both remain in police custody.