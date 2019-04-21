Rehab working well for abuse victims

MORE than 90 per cent of abuse victims benefit from restorative justice, says Hampshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

Michael Lane met with more than 80 partners at a conference, exploring how to support victims of domestic or sexual abuse.

In feedback, 94 per cent of attendees said that following the conference they were more, or much more, likely to refer someone for restorative justice.

Mr Lane said: ‘It is important that victims are not automatically excluded because of the type of harm they have experienced, but that decisions are based on the wishes of the individuals involved.’