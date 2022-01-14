Pensioner predator Shaun Healy, 73, repeatedly forced himself on a girl - leaving her struggling to cope with life after his wicked actions.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Healy, of Maynard Close, Gosport, stopped at nothing to have his way with the child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Healy of Gosport was given 10 years and 5 year extended licence after being found guilty of 4 counts of sexual assault 1 count of rape. January 14, 2022 Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The paedophile’s depravity saw him go into the girl’s bed on one occasion before she awoke in horror to find him touching her.

On another occasion just before raping her he offered her £10.

Judge William Ashworth said: ‘(The girl) said “no” and asked you to stop and was fighting you off but you overpowered her.’

Healy then continued his barbaric assault on the defenceless girl after ‘lifting her legs’ before raping her.

‘You only stopped when the door went,’ the judge added.

Warped Healy then gave the girl £10.

The court heard that during his reign of terror Healy also subjected the girl to three other sexual assaults after forcing his hand into her pants.

The victim, who was in court to see her abuser jailed, said in a statement she now suffers with ‘anxiety and guilt’ and self harms herself to cope.

She also revealed she had taken an overdose and suffers panic attacks.

Judge Ashworth, who described the child abuser as ‘remorseless’, told the victim: ‘It’s not your fault, it’s his fault. You didn’t do anything wrong. You did all you could by standing up and going through this process.’

Turning to Healy, he added: ‘You are a significant risk of committing further offences against children.’

The judge said the predator’s offending risk was ‘so high’ he decided to slap him with a five-year extended sentence - taking the total sentence up to 15 years. The total custodial period of the sentence is 10 years.

Healy, who denied rape of a child under 13 and four offences of sexual assault on a child under 13 by penetration with a finger, was found guilty by jurors after a trial last month.

The sex attacker, who served historic custodial sentences for abusing children, is now likely to spend much of the remaining years of his life behind bars.

‘He will be a very old man when released,’ his defence barrister Heather Stangoe said.

Healy was also handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order.

SEE ALSO: Couple died after crash

After being sent down, Healy asked to ‘say something’ but was shut down by the judge. ‘No, go downstairs,’ judge Ashworth said.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron